Amber Rose Insists She Has ‘No Beef’ With Former BFF Blac Chyna & Reveals What Led To Falling Out

“We don’t see you with Blac Chyna anymore,” Julia Fox said when Amber Rose joined her and Niki Takesh for the Mar. 24 episode of the Spotify original series Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh. Julia, 33, wanted to know what happened between Amber, 39, and Chyna, 34, since the two former BFFs don’t hang out anymore (while bringing up the time they wore wearing matching looks covered in derogatory terms to the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.) “I think that she was supporting me and what I believe in,” Amber said, “but it was never her thing, and then we just grew apart – that’s it.”

“We are just into different things,” explained Amber, “and that just happens throughout life.” Before anyone could interpret these comments as shade, Amber said that “there is no beef” between her and Chyna. She also said that there was “nothing specific that happened that made us not talk anymore,” adding that the friendship “just ran its course. That’s all.”

Amber and Chyna seemingly patched up their fractured friendship in early 2020, nearly two years after they apparently stopped being friends. Chyna posted a photo of her backside as she underwent a massage treatment from a company specializing in a “unique blend of massage that detoxifies the body and mind.” Amber reposted the photo to her IG, commenting, “Wow, look at my Girl Chyna’s body from going to @thetoxla @thetoxnyc!!! I can’t wait to get my treatment!” However, it appears that while things ended on a positive note for Amber and Chyna, they most definitely ended.

Elsewhere in the Forbidden Fruits episode, Julia and Amber compared experiences dating Kanye “Ye” West. Amber addressed how it seems that her time with Ye, 45, always seems to follow her despite breaking up with the controversial rapper in 2010. “I don’t shy away from that because it is a really big part of my story and how I became famous,” she said. “I think the funny part is I didn’t have anyone to look to and say, ‘okay, this happened to her, so it’s going to happen to me.’ I was the first; I was the girlfriend, and then all of the sudden, I was by myself walking around, and paparazzi would follow me around, alone, and I would say, ‘I’m not famous, he’s not with me. You don’t have to follow me.'”

Amber spoke about how she recently talked to Ye after 13 years apart and that it was “so weird.” When Niki Takesh said that Ye might be a different person than when he dated Amber, Julia proposed an idea. “I have a theory that he has always been the same, kind of, and it’s getting more extreme,” she said. “I feel like he has always just had really lofting dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries – like if you tell the man ‘no,’ he is going to find a way to get ‘yes.'”

“I think he has always been this person,” added Amber. “I can say he was very similar when we were together. … I definitely can’t make any excuses for any of the things that he says because I don’t agree with them.”