Sofia Coppola’s Daughter Romy Croquet, 16, Says She Was Grounded For Trying To Charter A Helicopter

Celebrity kids get grounded too! Famous director and filmmaker Sofia Coppola, 51, grounded her daughter, Romy Croquet, 16, for attempting to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland, but the teenager later made a TikTok video against her parents’ wishes to tell the story. “Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded,” the since-deleted clip began. “Because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”

While she chopped up her ingredients, Romy continued to rant about getting grounded by her parents who are “never home.” The blonde beauty admitted that she is “not allowed” to have “public” social media accounts. “Also I thought I would do this because I’m already grounded because my parents’ biggest rule is that I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts,” she went on. “Because they don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not going to make me famous so it doesn’t really matter.”

Later in the video, she showed off her dog and her babysitter’s boyfriend, whom she also hilariously referred to as her “replacement parents” due to her parents busy schedules. She then asked the boyfriend what his thoughts were on the “helicopter fiasco”, to which he replied, “oh I like fiascA ’cause it’s like a feminine.” Soon after the now-viral video was re-shared on Twitter, many people reacted to it in the comments section. One person even shared a screenshot of a July 2017 interview Sofia did with The Guardian, in which she talked about her kids.

“I don’t want them [her daughters] ever to be jaded,” the mom-of-two said at the time. “I never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff. I just want them to have a childhood.” In a separate Twitter comment, one realist replied, “Despite best efforts everyone ends up jaded but the vid is funny.” Finally, one user admired the video and expressed their excitement for the future Coppola directors. “A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors,” they joked.

Sofia is the daughter of the famous director, Francis Ford Coppola, 83, who is known for directing The Godfather franchise movies and many more. The 51-year-old is married to French musician, Thomas Mars, 46, who she welcomed her two daughters with. Aside from Romy, they also share Cosima Mars. The proud momma bear has directed a few impressive films herself, including the 2003 hit movie, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, and Virgin Suicides.