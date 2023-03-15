Pedro Pascal Rocks Shorts Leaving Gym After Going Viral For His Coffee Order: Photos

Pedro Pascal, 47, looked comfortable and happy during one of his most recent outings. The actor, who recently made headlines for his over-the-top coffee order, was photographed leaving a gym this week while wearing a casual outfit that included a light tan sweatshirt over a blue top, gray sweat shorts, light blue patterned socks and white sneakers. He also wore glasses and flashed a smile as he walked in the rainy weather.

He appeared to be carrying a large half drunken iced coffee and a small white bag, which could indicate he picked up a snack after the gym session. The talented star also seemed to be alone as he made his way to a car.

Pedro’s latest gym outing comes just a few days after his Starbucks coffee order went viral after his cup was captured as he signed an autograph on an action figure. A TikTok user filmed the video and shared it with fellow users. It didn’t take long before many people started talking about the over-the-top coffee order, which was an iced quad espresso (venti) with six shots and extra ice.

“Our man is CAFFEINATED,” one user shared, while another wrote, “So if I survive drinking this do I become Pedro Pascal?” The user who posted the video also joked in the caption of the post. “Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders,” the caption read.

Just a couple of weeks before Pedro got attention for his coffee order, he hung out with his co-stars from The Mandalorian at the season 3 premiere. The star-studded event took place at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA and he looked handsome in a fashionable outfit as he posed for photographers. His look included a light yellow button-down long-sleeved top with a mustard yellow long-sleeved shirt tied and draped over his shoulders, as well as wide gray pants and black boots.