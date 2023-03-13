Tems’ View-Obstructing Couture Gown At 2023 Oscars Causes Uproar On Social Media

The internet is completely divided over Tems’ enormously poofy white Lever Couture gown for the Oscars. The singer, whose given name is Temilade Openiyi had no problem looking stunning on the red carpet at Hollywood’s biggest event on Sunday, March 12. But photographed sitting in the audience, where her ruffled tulle number fanned out over her head and clearly obstructed views of the show, the public had a different response. Across social media, people reacted strongly — both for and against the controversial look. “The Oscars was actually viewed under your TEMS and conditions,” quipped one user on Twitter. “Go girl!”

“NGL I hate inconsiderate people and sadly Tems’ dress was inconsiderate. I may have actually asked her to move if I was behind her,” wrote another. A fourth roasted the star, stating, “you just selfish.” Still others took a completely diplomatic approach to the viral look, both acknowledging the stunning, sweeping gown, and the fact that it would be inconvenient to sit behind. “It’s crazy. I think Tems looked absolutely gorgeous and I’m not trying to take away from her looks, talent, success, etc., but it would suck to be back there. That’s all!” remarked a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old “Freed Mind” singer took to her own Twitter on Monday, March 13, with a cheeky, but good-natured response. Alongside several sultry photos of the gown, which appeared to be taken at her home, she wrote, “Oops.” She completed the caption with a blushing smiley emoji. Sharing the same pics to Instagram, she wrote, “Uh, ohh!”

She actually discussed her decision to go big or go home with the dramatic look in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on March 13. “Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress,” she told the magazine. “But it’s my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!'”

Tems was nominated for an Oscar for her writing credit on “Lift Me Up” from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.