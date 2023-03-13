Adam Levine Reacts To Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’, Says ‘It’s About Time’

Adam Levine finally let his real feelings out on Blake Shelton leaving The Voice after the show’s 23rd season ends! “It’s about time!” the singer, 43, joked to Entertainment Tonight outside of the legendary Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, March 12. Blake, 46, announced he’d be cutting ties with the long running show back in October.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” he wrote in his emotional statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Obviously, he had sentimental ties to the hit NBC talent show. He met his current wife, Gwen Stefani, while both were judges. They fell in love and married in an intimate Oklahoma ceremony in July of 2021. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best,” he continued. “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

It seems the most valued part of the show was the relationships. “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

Back in 2021, Adam joked about being a performer at Blake and Gwen’s wedding. “They can’t afford me,” he quipped. “No, they haven’t asked me yet…” He continued, adding how much he adored them. “First of all, I was just texting with them,” he added. “I love them so much. It’s just so funny you mentioned them, ’cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.”