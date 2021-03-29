Interview

Adam Levine Jokes That He Wouldn’t Play Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Wedding: ‘They Can’t Afford Me’

Adam Levine revealed in a new interview if Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton asked him to play their wedding!

Adam LevineBlake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani have a fun-filled friendship from their time working together on The Voice together. But when it comes to whether or not Adam would entertain the idea of playing their wedding reception, the Maroon 5 lead singer, 42, confessed that he might run a high price! “They can’t afford me,” Adam responded on the March 29 episode of SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, when asked if the couple had put in a request for the singer to play their wedding.

Of course, Adam’s response was purely in jest, as he giggled after sharing his seemingly decisive response. “No, I, yeah they haven’t asked me yet,” he revealed, adding that he’d “love” the honor! “I was just texting with them. I love them so much,” Adam gushed about his pals. “Just so funny you mentioned them cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago just like ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’”

Adam reiterated that the No Doubt singer, 51, and country crooner, 44 – who’ve been engaged since October 2020 – are truly “the best.” And when it comes to playing a song or two at their wedding? Adam said he’d be happy to! “I would love to. I’d be honored.” However, it seems like they may have someone else in mind, at least according to Adam.

“They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody.” But Blake has already seemingly teased that he’d try to get Adam to play the gig! Back in December, Blake made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and joked that he was trying to get Adam to play on his and Gwen’s special day.

Adam, however, was (jokingly) none too pleased. “He’s like, ‘I’m going to get Adam Levine to come and play. He doesn’t know it yet.’ And I’m like sitting there in bed, like eating popcorn, and I’m like, ‘man, f**k you, I’m not coming to play your wedding,'” Adam joked to the hosts. Time will only tell if Adam’s next big gig will be headlining the wedding of Blake and Gwen!