Blake Shelton Admits He & Gwen Stefani ‘Don’t Know’ When They’re Getting Married & Jokes About ‘Losing Weight’

Blake Shelton admitted he is ‘going to lose weight’ before his wedding with Gwen Stefani but ‘doesn’t know when that is’ yet, during a new interview.

Blake Shelton, 44, gave fans an idea of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting his wedding plans with fiancee Gwen Stefani, 51, when he made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Feb. 12. The country singer lightheartedly talked about how he’s been wanting to “lose weight” before he walks down the aisle with his bride-to-be, but since the virus is preventing them from setting a date, he’s holding off. “I am going to lose weight for the wedding, but we don’t know when that’s going to be so why should I start?” he joked during his interview.

Blake also explained how he initially told his friend Luke Bryan, 44, about his hopes for the weight loss during a previous chat with him on his Apple Music Country show Party Barn Radio , and understands the consequences of making it public. “I feel like if you say something like that on a public forum then you have obligated yourself to make sure that it gets done,” he said. “It’s out there now and I don’t want to disappoint my friends and family — they’ve heard me say this.”

In addition to discussing his pre-wedding weight goals, Blake joked about how he would “marry Gwen in the morning” if he could, and explained that they decided to hold off on the wedding for now because their families can’t be at their wedding due to the pandemic. “The truth is we want to be able to have obviously her parents there, my parents, our families and until that can happen, we can’t even make a plan,” he said.

Blake and Gwen got engaged in Oct. after five years of dating. The proud fiance posted the news on Twitter along with a photo of him smooching his lady love while she held up her hand to show off her engagement ring to the camera. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” he wrote in the tweet.

The lovebirds, who worked together on The Voice, recently poked fun at their relationship and how it initially caught some people by surprise because of their different styles of music and backgrounds, in a Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile. In the ad, they are set up on their first date by Adam Levine after he mishears what Gwen tells him she’s looking for in a guy due to a spotty connection during a video call.