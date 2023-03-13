Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Cozy Up On Date Night At VF Oscar Party After Welcoming 3rd Child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo put on a united front at Sunday night’s 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The Maroon 5 crooner, 43, and Namibian beauty, 34, were both positively glowing at the event, which took place less than two months after welcoming their third child together and almost a season removed from his sexting scandal.

There didn’t appear to be any drama between the duo at the Oscars afterparty. In fact, the couple went all in on their matching looks together. The “Maps” singer opted for a dark brown tux worn with a V-neck tee shirt and shiny shoes. Meanwhile, the model went for pure glamour in a black sequined gown with a high neck and sleek silhouette. Coordinating their coifs, his bleached buzzcut played perfectly with her sleek golden locks.

The duo couldn’t resist a bit of red carpet flirting, seeming to signal any spousal strife was behind them. While posing for pictures, Adam leaned in to give his love a sweet kiss on the cheek.

It was a welcome night out for the pair, who welcomed their third child in January. Adam and Behati already have two older daughters, Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, five.

Before welcoming the baby, the couple had to weather quite the scandal. Back in Sep. 2022, the four-time Billboard chart-topper was publicly called out for sending some very suspect messages to several other women.

But more embarrassing than the cheating claims, perhaps, were Adam’s cringey DMs. The “Misery” singer was the butt of every joke after his thirsty comments went worldwide. One of his most-memed pickup lines? When he messaged a girl with the direct and expletive-filled compliment, “Holy f****** f***. That body of yours is absurd.”

Adam later denied any infidelity but admitted he “crossed the line” with the messages. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner,” he shared in a social media statement

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The rockstar stressed the importance of his family, telling fans, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”