Paul & Nancy Pelosi Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party 5 Months After His Attack By Home Invader

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul were all smiles as they walked the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, celebrating the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. The appearance came about five months after Paul, 82, was attacked at the couple’s home by a home invader on October 28.

While Paul has been recovering from the attack all these months later, he looked fantastic and had a big smile on as he posed for photos with the congresswoman, 82. Nancy looked stunning in a shimmer, long-sleeve, gold gown. Her husband went with a classic black tuxedo and a matching fedora, similar to what he’s been seen wearing at other public events.

Paul was attacked by an intruder in his and Nancy’s San Francisco home in October. The suspect attacked him with a hammer and was allegedly searching for the former House Speaker, who wasn’t home at the time of the attack. After the attack, Paul was hospitalized and treated for a fractured skull. The suspect David DePape received a number of different charges, including attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and more. He has pleaded not guilty.

Paul and Nancy received an outpouring of support in wake of the attacks, and in her first statement, the former House Speaker said the family was shaken up from the attack while thanking those who shared kind words. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she said. “Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery.”

Since the attack, Paul has joined Nancy for a handful of public events, including the Kennedy Center Honors in December, which was his first appearance. He was also invited by President Joe Biden as a guest for his State of the Union address. Nancy said that doctors still expected that he would need another few months of recovery before he was feeling himself in a January interview on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.