Nancy Pelosi Reveals Husband Paul Isn’t ‘Himself’ 3 Months After Attack: ‘It’s Going To Take A Little’

The former House Speaker opened up about how she still feels 'very sad' about her husband's attack in a new interview.

January 20, 2023 10:43AM EST
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grandchildren and the children of other lawmakers, is sworn-in to reclaim the speakership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2019.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) and husband Paul Pelosi (R) during the unveiling of a portrait of Speaker Pelosi at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA, 14 December 2022.
Guests arrive to attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022
Image Credit: WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained that her husband Paul is still recovering after his terrifying attack by a home invader in October. The Democratic congresswoman, 82, revealed that doctors said that her husband, 82, will probably be more “himself” in a matter of months in a new interview on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace on CNN and HBOMax.

In the interview, Chris Wallace asked Nancy how Paul was doing three months after the attack. She explained that doctors said that it will probably take a little more time. “He’s been out of it, because the doctor said he has to have something to look forward to, and so, again, one day at a time,” she said. “Anyone who’s had a head injury knows that you have to be very careful. You have to be careful about movement. You have to be careful about light. You have to be careful about sound. It just takes a while. Probably another three or four months, according to the doctors, for him to be really himself.”

Nancy said that doctors expect Paul to be ‘more himself’ in a few months. (WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Besides giving an update on how the recovery has been, the former House Speaker explained that she felt guilt because his attacker had been searching for her. “He’s doing okay. It’s going to take a little while for him to be back to normal. I feel very sad about it, because of what happened, but also, more sad because the person was searching for me,” she said. “My dear husband, who’s not even that political actually, paid the price.”

Since the attack, Paul has attended a handful of events with Nancy and seemed to be in good spirits during public appearances. He joined his wife at the Kennedy Center Honors about a month after the attack in December and seemed very happy to be out and about.

Nancy and Paul at the Kennedy Center Honors in December. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock)

Nancy has occasionally given updates on how Paul has been doing since he was attacked, and she included thanks to her colleagues for their support when she gave her speech announcing that she would step down as the House Democratic Leader. In her first statement after the attack, she said that the invasion shook the whole family. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she said.

