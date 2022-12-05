Paul Pelosi Attends Kennedy Center Honors With Nancy In 1st Appearance Since Being Attacked At Home

California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul made his first public appearance since his frightening attack at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Paul, 82, sat beside Nancy, 82, as they applauded a performance at the ceremony on Sunday, December 4. It looked like he’d made a full recovery and was in a good mood as they enjoyed the ceremony, honoring George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon, and U2.

Paul wore a classic black tuxedo for his first public appearance. He completed the look by wearing a matching black fedora and wore one glove on his left hand. Nancy sported a shimmering silver outfit, with a striped jacket, as she stood beside her husband.

The appearance comes just over a month after Paul was the victim of an attack at the couple’s San Francisco home on October 28. A suspect, identified as David DePape, broke into their home early in the morning, while Nancy was not home. Reports from the incident showed that he was looking to attack the Democratic congresswoman before he was found by her husband. Paul was rushed to the hospital and underwent brain surgery. The suspect was arrested for attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, threatening a public official or family member, and other charges. Paul was discharged from the hospital on November 3.

The day after his attack, the congresswoman released a statement on Twitter thanking everyone for their support. “Our children, our grandchildren, and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she said. “Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery.”

After Paul was released from the hospital, Nancy spoke about how frightening the attack was in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN. She detailed what had happened and revealed that she thought that the intruder had attacked her children or grandchildren. She revealed that her husband was worried about what impact the attack would have on their family. “He’s so concerned about the traumatic effect on our children and our grandchildren, and we’re concerned about the traumatic effect on him,” she said. “For me this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target and he’s the one who is paying the price.”