Nancy Pelosi Reveals She Was ‘Very Scared’ After Learning Her Husband Paul Was Attacked

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was emotional as she gave her first television interview since her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home on Friday, October 28. Recalling learning about the incident, she said she was at first confused when she heard loud bangs on her apartment door in Washington, D.C. “I look up, I see it’s 5, they must be at the wrong apartment,” she recalled to CNN’s Anderon Cooper. “So I run to the door, and I’m very scared. I see the Capitol Police and they say, ‘We have to come in to talk to you.'”

The 82-year-old politician said she was shocked to learn her husband, also 82, had been attacked. “I was very scared,” she remembered with tears in her eyes. “I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, I knew he wouldn’t be out and about, shall we say.”

David DePape, 42, was quickly identified as the attacker. He intended to abduct Nancy and “break her kneecaps” if she “lied” to him about the information he wanted from her, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. He referred to her as the “‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party” when speaking to investigators. He also reportedly targeted the Democratic leader to “show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

Instead, David got hold of Paul and beat him with a hammer, fracturing his skull. He was cared for at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital by the intensive care unit and was discharged on Nov. 3, six days after the frightening assault. David pleaded not guilty to a myriad of charges relating to the attack, including attempted murder, burglary, and assault, per the Dail Mail, and is being held without bail.

He is facing up to 50 years in prison for federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California. “DePape is charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison,” the office told Fox News in a statement. “DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.”

Nancy’s interview came on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. She revealed that the outcome of the election and the horrific attack on her husband will determine if she retires from politics following a decades-long career.