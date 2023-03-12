John Travolta Tears Up Honoring Olivia Newton-John At The Oscars Along Lenny Kravitz During In Memoriam

Lenny Kravitz, 58, left the Oscars audience dead silent when he performed the ‘In Memoriam’ tribute, at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. Lenny’s beautiful performance honored the stars we lost last year, such as Olivia Newton-John. Olivia’s Grease co-star John Travolta actually introduced the “In Memoriam” segment and he teared up while making a reference to Olivia, who died at the age of 73 in August 2022, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. “They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends, who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” John said, which earned a round of applause from the audience.

John Travolta gets emotional as he introduces the "In Memoriam" segment at the #Oscars: "They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/67NZN8e11d — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Lenny played the piano and sang as images of those being honored flashed on the screen in front of the audience. Olivia was the first person to be honored. All of Hollywood was in mourning when the iconic actress died in August 2022. One month after Olivia’s death, John celebrated what would have been her 74th birthday by sharing a photo of them singing” “You’re the One That I Want” at the end of the 1978 movie. “Happy Birthday, My Olivia,” John wrote.

This was the first time that Lenny performed at the Oscars. Being chosen to lead the “In Memoriam” segment is a huge deal for anyone in the industry. Last year, the musical group The Samples performed the “In Memoriam” tribute. Before that, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish performed the “In Memoriam” tribute at the 2021 Oscars and the 2020 Oscars, respectively.

There’s other big stars who are performing at the Academy Awards this year. Rihanna is going to perform “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which is nominated for Best Original Song. Also, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will sing “Applause,” from Tell It Like A Woman; David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will perform “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; and Lady Gaga will perform her Top Gun: Maverick anthem “Hold My Hand.”

The 2023 Academy Awards are honoring the best in film over the past year. Some of the biggest nominees this year include Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeoh. Out of all the movies, Everything Everywhere All Once had the most nominations, with 11, including Best Director and Best Picture. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front tied for the second-most nominations, with nine each.