John Stamos & Son Billy, 4, Perform With The Beach Boys: ‘Mi Corazon!’

John Stamos, 59, shared a memorable moment he had on stage during his guest spot on the Beach Boys‘ Good Vibrations Cruise last week, and it involved his son! The actor’s mini me Billy, 4, joined him to help play guitar, at one point during the performance, and the proud dad took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the two of them in action. In the post, the tot was smiling while holding the neck of the red guitar, which is named after the late Bob Saget, and John was holding his shoulder as he bent down and sang with his eyes closed.

Billy was decked out in his best outfit, which included a white blazer over a blue Hawaiian style button-down shirt and pants, for the appearance. John also looked great in a black button-down top. “Mi Corazon.,” the doting father captioned the post.

Shortly after John shared the cute snapshot, his followers shared comments full of love and support. “So much about this photo is beautiful! Respect to Bob on the guitar, father and son moment, the sign of love being demonstrated in more ways that one ❤️,” one fan wrote. “Such a heartwarming photo,” another shared.

John and Billy’s big moment with the Beach Boys comes just three weeks after the Full House star reunited with Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo on the one-year anniversary of Bob’s death. They were also joined by John and Bob’s former co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin and Kelly shared a photo of their gathering after a follower asked if she was still close with them during a Q&A session on Instagram. “Love them dearly… this is when we got together last month for the 1 year anniversary,” she wrote when sharing the photo.

John’s hangout with Kelly isn’t too surprising since he and Bob were really close before his unexpected passing. During an outing in New York in Oct., he told TMZ that he missed him very much. “I miss everything about him, he was bombastic with his love,” he said, in a video shared by the outlet.