John Stamos Admits To Missing Everything About Bob Saget 9 Months After His Death

John Stamos, 59, revealed he misses “everything” about Bob Saget, in a new video taken by a photographer in New York City, NY on Oct. 11. The actor said his late Full House co-star, who died nine months ago of a head injury, “never left anything on the table,” as he signed autographs in Times Square. “I miss everything about him, he was bombastic with his love,” John said after being asked what he misses most about the beloved star, in a video posted by TMZ.

John went on to confirm that he will be giving a subtle nod to Bob in his Disney+ series Big Shot. “At the end, I do sort of a tribute to him. A friend of mine dies on the show and I think about my legacy and what that’s all about and they throw me a memorial where I get so see how I move people and what they meant,” he said.

John’s latest comments about Bob come after he played his “Saget” guitar in an emotional tribute on stage with the Beach Boys and his former co-star Candace Cameron Bure, during a show in Oklahoma City, OK. He later took to Instagram to share photos of him and Candace during the special moment. “Look who joined me and @thebeachboys @candacecbure !! on stage during our tribute to @bobsaget. She made me so happy! Was a special night. XOXOX,” he wrote in the caption.

The small tribute came after a much bigger one that included a fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was near and dear to his heart after his sister Gay died of the disease at age 47 in 1994. John, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Howie Mandel, Kevin Nealon, John Mayer, and more were part of the event as well as Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo. They posed for photos and shared stories about Bob, music, and love with each other.

Bob’s family, friends and fans have been remembering him after he died at the age of 65 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, FL on Jan. 9. His cause of death was determined to be head trauma from an unwitnessed fall. The manner of death was ruled as an accident.