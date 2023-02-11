Lori Loughlin Makes 1st Red Carpet Award Appearance Since College Admissions Scandal: Photos

Lori Loughlin, 58, smiled for cameras during her first red carpet award appearance since she was involved in the headline-making college admissions scandal that led to her two months prison sentence. The actress attended the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Friday and wore a silky pink blazer over a matching turtleneck top and pants. She also wore pointy dark pink heels and carried a pink clutch purse while her hair was pulled up with some loose strands hanging down each side of her face.

In addition to posing by herself, Lori took the time to pose with her former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure, who was also at the event. Candace looked great in a white sleeveless dress and black platform heels with straps. She had her hair up in a similar style to Lori’s and accessorized with a necklace.

Lori’s appearance at the award show marks her first time showing up to an award ceremony since the scandal and her prison time, but it’s technically her second time at an overall red carpet event. The beauty showed up to the DesignCare Gala 2022 to benefit the HollyRod Foundation back in June and also posed for cameras. Her appearance got a lot of attention and seemed to prove she was ready to once again step into the spotlight.

Lori stepped away from that spotlight in 2019, when she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for their involvement in the college admissions scandal, which was organized by Rick Singer. The scandal involved using fraudulent methods to help get children from rich families, including Lori and Mossimo’s daughters, Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, into top U.S. colleges. After pleading guilty, Lori served a two-month prison sentence and Mossimo served five months, in late 2020. She was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, have two years of supervised release, and do 100 hours of community service.

Although Lori’s daughters still have Instagram and other social media, she deleted her own Instagram page shortly after the scandal went public. She’s remained tightlipped about the shocking situation, but Olivia went on Red Table Talk to give her take on the experience in Dec. 2020. She talked about her “privilege” and what she learned from the mistakes made.