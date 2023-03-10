Carrie Underwood Shares 40th Birthday Tributes From Mike Fisher & Sons Isaiah, 8, & Jacob, 4

Now that’s a birthday! Country music star Carrie Underwood celebrated her 40th birthday with breakfast in bed, sweet notes from her kids: Jacob, 4, and Isaiah, 8, along with a tribute post from her hubby, Mike Fisher, 42. “A ‘cake’ tower made entirely of cheese wheels & a lifetime’s worth of wines starting at 1983… I feel understood,” she captioned the first snapshot. Meanwhile, her Instagram Story also featured a delicious egg omelet with toast and berries. “Breakfast in bed,” she captioned the photo.

Mike’s Instagram birthday tribute included a photo of his wife posing with her wine bottle and cake. “Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday,” he captioned the post. In a separate Story post, the mom-of-two shared the orange-colored notes from her sons titled “Things I Love About Mommy.” Some of the “things” on Jacob’s list included: “When she kisses me”, “How much she loves me”, and “she’s beautiful.” For Isaiah’s part, he noted that he loves his mom’s “singing” and “her love.”

Soon after the 42-year-old shared the loving post, many of both of their fans took to the comments section to wish Carrie a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday. That’s a lot of wine and cheese! Enjoy,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Happy Birthday Carrie!! What an amazing set up there! That cake & wine etc…. Nice being honored like this by someone who obviously loves you very much.” Later, one admirer noted how they attended one of the singer’s concerts. “Happy Birthday, Carrie. I enjoyed one of your concerts in. North Carolina with my daughter and three granddaughters. A great memory for us!”, they penned.

Amid the blonde beauty’s birthday, she also announced and released her new single, “Out Of That Truck”, which was released at midnight that same day. “Had some fun in the studio recently and for my birthday, I wanted to share my new song ‘Out Of That Truck’ with all of you!”, she captioned the video of her singing the new song. The Grammy winner admitted that it was “inevitable” that she’d release a “truck song” one day. Carrie also explained that the song is about someone you cannot “get over” because of the “physical marks” that one left.

Carrie’s latest single comes nearly one year after her last single, “Denim & Rhinestones” was released in April 2022. Last March she also dropped the track “Ghost Story” as a single, however, her last studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, was released in June 2022. The Oklahoma native rose to fame after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 and later released her debut album, Some Hearts, that same year. She and Mike have been married since 2010.