Carrie Underwood Sparkles In Gold Dress On Grammys Red Carpet

One of country music’s biggest stars has taken over the Grammys! Carrie Underwood looked absolutely flawless when she showed up on the red carpet in a gorgeous look.

Carrie Underwood made quite a statement when she arrived to the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The country singer, who currently has a residency in Sin City, was absolutely glowing as she walked the red carpet at the high-profile event. As always, Carrie looked absolutely amazing. She wore a gown that had a gold, sequined bodice, leading into a poofy gold skirt.

Carrie’s Grammys night look was complete with her hair styled in straight and cascading down her back. Her makeup look was also on-point, as she rocked dark eye makeup to off-set the bright dress. Plus, she accessorized with dangling silver earrings, and was joined by her husband, Mike Fisher, for a date night at the award show.

In addition to just attending the Grammys as a nominee, Carrie is also performing at the awards show. In March, she released her new single, “Ghost Story,” so fans are more excited than ever about the prospect of what’s to come from the superstar. Plus, Carrie is nominated for two awards at the Grammys. Her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and her 2021 album, My Savior, is up for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Of course, Carrie is no stranger to the Grammys. She already has seven Grammys under her belt, although she hasn’t won since she took home Best Country Solo Performance for “Something In The Water” in 2015. Carrie actually earned her first two Grammys during her first ever appearance at the awards show — she won Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2007.

In March, Carrie also attended another big awards show, the ACM Awards. She and Jason performed “If I Didn’t Love You” at the event, which also took place in Las Vegas. Carrie has certainly been spending quite a bit of time in Vegas lately, as her Reflection residency kicked off in Dec. 2021 with a string of dates. The March/April run of six shows concluded on April 2, just one day before the Grammys, so she’s been busy! In May, Carrie will return to Vegas for six more residency dates, as well.