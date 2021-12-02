See Pics

Carrie Underwood Rocks High Slit Dress For Las Vegas Residency — Photos

Carrie Underwood
Ralph Larmann
Carrie Underwood Dec 1 2021 Photos By Denise Truscello
View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Carrie Underwood just kicked off her Las Vegas residency and looked absolutely stunning in the process!

Carrie Underwood is Las Vegas ready! The country star just kicked off her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, an all new production at the Resorts World Theatre, and she looked simply stunning while doing so. As she took the stage for the sold-out show, the 38-year-old rocked a strapless, deep blue, high-slit dress that showed off her incredible gams as she belted out her signature tunes.

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs at her REFLECTION Las Vegas residency (Ralph Larmann).

Carrie joins other major pop stars like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga who have done Vegas residencies in the past. This is Carrie’s first rodeo, as it were, and she and her team were also the first to perform at the Resorts World Theatre. “It is very exciting to be the first person to play in this theatre,” Carrie stated in a behind-the-scenes preview of the event. “We’re just excited to get to break it in!”

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood stuns in a ‘Nashvegas’ jacket and blue sparkling dress (Ralph Larmann).

Related Gallery

Carrie Underwood's Sexiest Photos Of All Time

Carrie Underwood arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla 2021 Latin American Music Awards, Sunrise, United States - 15 Apr 2021 Wearing Iris Van Herpen
Carrie Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019 Wearing Nicolas Jebran
Carrie Underwood American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018

The “If I Didn’t Love You” songstress went on to say there’s something “glitzy and glamour-y about women in country music,” adding how much they love their “rhinestones” and “wardrobe changes.” Carrie certainly held up to that singular standard with numerous outfit changes that showed off her distinct style. In one number, she sported a unique, silver-colored “NASHVEGAS” jacket, bringing the country to the iconic locale. The jacket also had “UNDERWOOD” written at the bottom and featured colorful designs and fringe all across the back. Carrie wore the jacket over a sparkling, light blue fringe dress.

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood kicks off her Las Vegas residency (Jeff Johnson).

The “Before He Cheats” singer is definitely known for her extraordinary costumes and outfits she dons for performances, events, and red carpet occasions. For NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center event which aired Dec. 1, Carrie took on the pre-taped performance in a spectacular, holiday-inspired look as she belted out “Let There Be Peace.” The mother-of-two wore a wine-colored, ’50s-style dress, with a sequined top part and ruffled, poufy skirt that fell just below her knees. She paired the gorgeous look with similar-colored heels and minimal sparkling jewelry, wearing her bright blonde hair down and lightly curled.