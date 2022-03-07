Carrie Underwood Sparkles In Low-Cut Silver Sequin Mini Dress At ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood absolutely stole the show at the 2022 ACM Awards when she rocked this skintight silver mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Carrie Underwood never ceases to amaze us on the red carpet and she slayed the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The 38-year-old singer showed off her incredible figure when she wore a halterneck silver sequin mini dress.

Carrie’s dress had a criss-cross neckline and a plunging sweetheart neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The mini was skintight around her waist and flowed into a fitted A-line skirt with a super short hem. She accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings, crystal strappy heels, and a sparkly box clutch.

As for her glam, Carrie brought the volume when she had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in a sleek blowout. A sultry metallic smokey eye with thick black liner and a glossy pink lip tied her look together.

If there’s one thing for sure about Carrie, it is that she always brings the sparkles to the red carpet and the stage. Luckily, Carrie will be performing alongside Chris Stapleton tonight as they perform “Watch You Burn,” so we get to see more than one look from her tonight.

Even better, Carrie’s Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, hits Resorts World Theatre on March 23, so there are a ton more gorgeous outfits from Carrie in store.