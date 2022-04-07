Carrie Underwood Rocks Strapless Denim Mini Dress As She Announces New Album: Photo

Carrie Underwood is rocking ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ on the cover of her latest album, sharing the summer release details of the record drop with her fans.

Carrie Underwood has a new album coming! The award-winning country crooner just shared her gorgeous album cover to her Instagram on Thursday, wearing a stunning denim mini dress with varying colors of denim and buckles included. She also sported a denim jacket slung over her shoulders which featured sparkling silver fringe on the sleeves. Standing against a blue and purple-colored room with sparkling details, Carrie paired the look with her signature flowing blonde locks and glowing makeup.

“I can’t wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for Denim & Rhinestones!” the Oklahoma native captioned the post, detailing the album name and release date. “Pre-order beginning at midnight ET! 💜💎 #DenimAndRhinestones”

The “denim and rhinestones” aesthetic is something Carrie has been familiar with, as she recently rocked a similar look at the kickoff of her Las Vegas residency. The “If I Didn’t Love You” songstress noted there’s “glitzy and glamour-y about women in country music,” adding how much they love their “rhinestones” and “wardrobe changes.” In one number, she sported a unique, silver-colored “NASHVEGAS” jacket, bringing the country to the iconic locale. The jacket also had “UNDERWOOD” written at the bottom and featured colorful designs and fringe all across the back. Carrie wore the jacket over a sparkling, light blue fringe dress.

The “Before He Cheats” singer is definitely known for her extraordinary costumes and outfits she dons for performances, events, and red carpet occasions. She also made quite a statement when she arrived to the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. The country star was absolutely glowing as she walked the red carpet at the high-profile event, wearing a gown that had a gold, sequined bodice, leading into a poofy gold skirt with ombre color detail.

Carrie’s Grammys night look was complete with her hair styled in straight and cascading down her back. Her makeup look was also on-point, as she rocked dark eye makeup to off-set the bright dress. Moreover, she accessorized with dangling silver earrings, and was joined by her husband, Mike Fisher, for a date night at the award show.