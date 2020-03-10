Happy 37th Birthday, Carrie Underwood: Look Back At Her Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

It’s Carrie Underwood’s 37th birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look back at the ‘Cry Pretty’ singer’s hottest red carpet looks over the years!

No one has a voice, a flair for performance, or style quite like Carrie Underwood. The Grammy-winning recording artist is celebrating her 37th birthday today! To mark the occasion, we’re looking back at her very best red carpet looks of all time. Ever since Carrie broke onto the scene, winning season four of American Idol, her style has gone through a whole evolution. But as fads and trends have come and gone, Carrie’s fashion has remained true to her personality and beautifully accentuated her body through each new phase of her life!

A specific moment where Carrie truly stunned was when she walked the red carpet of the 2018 CMA Awards. At the time, Carrie was in the final trimester of her pregnancy with her and husband Mike Fisher‘s second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher. Carrie positively glowed in her nude gown with intricate red and purple floral beading throughout. The gown, designed by Uel Camilo completely accentuated her changing body, and made Carrie looked absolutely gorgeous on country music’s biggest night!

One year later, Carrie graced the red carpet of the 53rd Annual CMA Awards wearing a gold and sheer dress that dazzled fans and photographers. At the Nov. 13, 2019 event, Carrie sported a Yas Couture By Elie Madi dress that featured a sheer overlay of fabric with a nude mini dress underneath. Carrie’s sheer ensemble featured incredibly intricate gold beating that ran down the floor length skirt, over her torso, and down her arms. With her golden locks side swept to reveal gold statement earrings, the Grammy winner was truly gorgeous in gold!

Of course, Carrie’s not afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to her fashion choices. At the 47th Annual American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, Carrie went for a jewel toned dress that was totally party on one side, business on the other! The Stello-designed dress featured a plunging neckline with a thigh-high slit running up one of Carrie’s legs. On that same side of the ensemble, the dress featured a spaghetti strap, while the other side of the dress pulled off a flowing cape. With her hair worn straight and down, the singer went for subtle pieces of silver-toned jewelry and rocked a pair of gold platform heels.

Clearly, there’s no stopping Carrie! The mother-of-two has shown her penchant for a fabulous frock for years. Regardless of what she is going through in her life, Carrie always brings out her very best when she hits the red carpet of any given event. Get carried away with more of Carrie Underwood’s hottest red carpet looks by clicking through the gallery above!