Kelly Ripa Offers A Peek Into Her Giant Bedroom With Husband Mark Consuelos In Bed

While modeling a sweater, Kelly panned her camera over to hubby Mark, who was chilling in the couple's massive bed in their massive bedroom.

March 8, 2023 6:01PM EST
Kelly Ripa gave fans a treat when she revealed a bit of her personal space during an Instagram Story post! The soap icon and Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to her social media on Wednesday, March 8 to model a sweater she received in the mail and offered a peek at her gorgeous hubby and their gorgeous bedroom in the process, as seen in photos here. While panning the camera from the mirror to her partner of 27 years, Mark Consuelos, Kelly was able to show off her handsome main squeeze and their incredibly opulent boudoir!

The gigantic room featured plush, white wall-to-wall carpeting, with the wall behind the bed covered in a stunning silver metallic wallpaper. Two ornately carved oval mirrors hung on the walls flanking both sides of the elegantly dressed bed, while a pair of phantom lamps did the same resting on matching side tables. If the luxurious drapes and crystal chandelier didn’t scream Hollywood glamour, then perhaps that was saved for the leather settee in front of the bed. Tres chic indeed, Kelly.

The star definitely appeared in high spirits as she was all giggles and smiles during the clip. The happy mood was welcome following the dramatic news of Ryan Seacrest leaving his position next to Kelly on Live. “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” Ryan said on the February 2023 show. “She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

Kelly’s husband, Mark, whom she met on All My Children, was announced as Ryan’s replacement and will be joining the show full-time as her co-host. The show will be retitled Live with Kelly & Mark. The Live audience has been introduced to Mark in the past many times over, as he has guest-hosted alongside his wife several times. “As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family,” executive producer Michael Gelman said in a statement at the time of Ryan’s announcement. “Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.”

