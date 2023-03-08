Jason Sudeikis & Ex Keeley Hazell Pose Separately At ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere After Former Fling

Jason Sudeikis was reunited with his ex-girlfriend and Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell at the season 3 red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 8. The former couple, who broke up last spring after 11 months of dating, did not take any pictures together at the event. Keeley, 36, didn’t even join Jason, 47, and the rest of the cast of the Apple TV+ comedy for the big group photo. But that may be because Keeley isn’t a main cast member: she’s appeared in only four episodes as Bex, Rebecca’s ex-husband’s new wife.

Still, Keeley is pretty important to Ted Lasso, considering she’s the inspiration behind Juno Temple‘s character, Keeley Jones. At the season 3 premiere, Keeley walked the carpet in a black sheer top with a black jacket and matching pants and shoes. Jason, who co-created, executive produces, and stars in Ted Lasso, wore a multi-colored tracksuit and a pair of white sneakers.

Jason and Keeley met on the set of Horrible Bosses 2 back in 2013, when Jason was still engaged to Olivia Wilde, 38. Jason and Olivia split in 2020, and after Olivia started dating Harry Styles, 29, Jason began a relationship with Keeley. The former Saturday Night Live star and the former Page 3 girl were confirmed as a couple when they were spotted holding hands in New York City in June 2021.

Around that time, an insider told The Sun, “Jason has always found Keeley incredibly attractive, and has told pals he’s had a crush on her since her Page 3 days.” The source also revealed that Keeley was there for Jason as he was hurting following his breakup from Olivia, who is the mother of his two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

Keeley and Jason reportedly broke up sometime around May 2022, according to The Sun. The publication reported that the pair apparently had a hard time balancing their relationship with their busy schedules and decided it was best to part ways. A few months after the split, Keeley seemingly threw some shade at Olivia online after she was involved in more drama regarding her relationship with Harry and how her romance with Jason ended.