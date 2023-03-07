Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes In Rare New Photos While Shopping In Beverly Hills

Wendy Williams, 58, looked comfortable and stylish during her latest outing. The talk show host wore a pink Gucci T-shirt and a pair of daisy dukes as she went shopping in Beverly Hills, CA this week. She also rocked black sheer tights under the shorts, white fuzzy boots, and pink square-shaped sunglasses.

The beauty had her shoulder-length hair straight and down and added pink lipstick to the look. She also carried a green purse and walked by cameras before apparently getting into a white vehicle. It’s unclear if the outing was a solo shopping trip or if she had pals with her.

Wendy’s Beverly Hills trip comes just days after she was spotted in her home state of New Jersey. She was seen riding around in a pink Corvette on the boardwalk in Asbury Park and was filming for an unnamed project. Onlookers took photos of her in an all black outfit, including a baseball cap, and she smiled at them at some points.

Wendy’s two most recent trips on opposite sides of the country aren’t the first ones to get attention. She was seen wearing short shorts during an outing in New York City, NY on Feb. 22. She also wore a light gray Bergdorf Goodman T-shirt under a New York Yankees bomber jacket and posed for photographers outside.

Before Wendy wowed with her latest fashionable looks, she made headlines for putting her health first and going to rehab for two months in Aug. 2022. Her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, confirmed the news and gave a statement to HollywoodLife with more details. “Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” the statement read. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”