Wendy Williams Rocks Extremely Short Biker Shorts With Yankees Jacket While Out In NYC: Photos

Wendy Williams has been out and about a ton these past few days and her latest outfit may just be one of our favorites. The 58-year-old was out in New York City on Feb. 22, when she wore incredibly short black biker shorts with a baggy New York Yankees jacket and a T-shirt.

For the outing, Wendy put her bare legs on full display while wearing a pair of skintight, high-waisted black short shorts that were more like underwear than actual biker shorts. Tucked into her hot pants was a blue Bergdorf Goodman T-shirt which she styled with an oversized blue and white New York Yankees varsity jacket on top.

Wendy accessorized her look with a colorful Fendi purse and her go-to black furry winter boots. As for glam, she had her short brown hair pin-straight and parted in the middle while a neon pink matte lip tied her look together.

Wendy has been loving her chunky black furry boots and just the night before, she wore them again when she went out to eat at Fresco by Scotto restaurant. Wendy put her legs on display again, but this time, she wore a pair of sheer tights with short denim shorts and a cropped Louis Vuitton jacket.

Wendy’s fluffy brown designer motorcycle jacket featured a leather bodice with a huge fur collar and fluffy brown fur sleeves. She styled the cropped jacket with a pair of tiny, dark blue Louis Vuitton cuffed denim short shorts and a pair of see-through brown Fendi patterned stockings. Wendy topped her look off with mid-calf furry black boots and a green leather Gucci bag.

As for her glam, Wendy had her long light brown hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle and topped her look off with a super dark and sultry smokey eye including thick black eyeliner and a bold, matte red lip.