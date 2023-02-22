Wendy Williams Rocks Louis Vuitton Daisy Dukes & Jacket While Out In NYC

Wendy Williams stepped out for a night on the town in NYC on Feb. 21, when she rocked super short daisy dukes & a pair of sheer tights.

February 22, 2023 10:08AM EST
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Williams flash a big smile while arrives for dinner at Fresco by Scotto in New York City. Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5524394 210223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Wendy Williams and Jason Lee attend the Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard Hotel in New York, NY. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Jason Lee BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Wendy Williams is always rocking some sort of funky and cool outfit, which is exactly what she did while out in New York City on Feb. 21. The 58-year-old went out to eat at Fresco by Scotto restaurant when she showed off her long legs in a pair of sheer tights with extremely short denim shorts and a cropped Louis Vuitton jacket.

wendy williams
Wendy Williams in daisy dukes & sheer tights while out in NYC on Feb. 21. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

Wendy’s massive brown designer motorcycle jacket featured a leather bodice with a huge fur collar and fluffy brown fur sleeves. She styled the cropped jacket with a pair of tiny, dark blue Louis Vuitton cuffed denim short shorts and a pair of see-through brown Fendi patterned stockings. Wendy topped her look off with mid-calf furry black boots and a green leather Gucci bag.

As for her glam, Wendy had her long light brown hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle and topped her look off with a super dark and sultry smokey eye including thick black eyeliner and a bold, matte red lip.

Wendy has been loving her black furry boots and has worn them all winter long including the time she stepped out for dinner with a mystery man. For the date night, Wendy rocked a pair of black leggings with a black hoodie that had a hot pink pattern across the front. On top of her outfit, she rocked an oversized, bright red metallic long puffer coat and accessorized with a Gucci purse that said “love” and had a red flower on the side.

