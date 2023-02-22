Wendy Williams Rocks Louis Vuitton Daisy Dukes & Jacket While Out In NYC

Wendy Williams is always rocking some sort of funky and cool outfit, which is exactly what she did while out in New York City on Feb. 21. The 58-year-old went out to eat at Fresco by Scotto restaurant when she showed off her long legs in a pair of sheer tights with extremely short denim shorts and a cropped Louis Vuitton jacket.

Wendy’s massive brown designer motorcycle jacket featured a leather bodice with a huge fur collar and fluffy brown fur sleeves. She styled the cropped jacket with a pair of tiny, dark blue Louis Vuitton cuffed denim short shorts and a pair of see-through brown Fendi patterned stockings. Wendy topped her look off with mid-calf furry black boots and a green leather Gucci bag.

As for her glam, Wendy had her long light brown hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle and topped her look off with a super dark and sultry smokey eye including thick black eyeliner and a bold, matte red lip.

Wendy has been loving her black furry boots and has worn them all winter long including the time she stepped out for dinner with a mystery man. For the date night, Wendy rocked a pair of black leggings with a black hoodie that had a hot pink pattern across the front. On top of her outfit, she rocked an oversized, bright red metallic long puffer coat and accessorized with a Gucci purse that said “love” and had a red flower on the side.