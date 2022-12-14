Wendy Williams Holds Hands With Mystery Man While Out In NYC

The former talk show host looked like she was enjoying a romantic evening with a new guy in the Big Apple.

December 14, 2022 4:17PM EST
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Has Wendy Williams met a new romantic partner? The former Wendy Williams Show host, 58, was seen holding hands with a mysterious new man in New York City on Tuesday, December 13. It’s not clear if the new guy, who seemed younger than Wendy, 58, was a new boyfriend or if the two were on a date, as they exited the black car together.

Wendy holds hands with the new man while out. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

Both Wendy and the mystery man were bundled up from the cold. She rocked a bright red, puffy jacket over a black hoodie and leggings, as well as some fuzzy boots. She carried a black Gucci bag with flowers and the word “Love” embroidered on it. The man sported a black hoodie and dark jeans under a tan-gray jacket with a fur lining. He completed his look with a cheeky black beanie and Nike sneakers.

While it’s not clear if Wendy was on a date or if the new man was just a friend, the outing does come about three weeks after she revealed her future plans for relationships during a live conversation at her former radio station WBLS in New York. She did say that she wasn’t looking to get married again and she wanted to date someone who already had their own kids. “I want him to be someplace around my age. Maybe 10 years younger than me and maybe 15 years older than me,” she explained. “We’ll be able to do things together. Like if we want to all of a sudden fly from New York City. If we want to fly to France, to be there for two days to have food or whatever. I want to be able to be qualified with a man to be like, ‘Come on baby, let’s do it. Do we fly private?’”

Before speaking about her ideal partner, Wendy had previously mentioned that she’d thought about dating around before settling down and revealed that she was looking for someone very successful in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife back in July. “But to fall in love, I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one,” she said. “He’s got to make more money than me…I know what I want.”

It’s been three years since Wendy and her husband of 20 years Kevin Hunter separated in 2019. The pair finalized their divorce the following year. They share one son Kevin Jr.22. Before marrying Kevin, Wendy was wed to Bert Girigorie from 1994 to 1995.

