Wendy Williams Leaves Rehab After 2 Months Of Treatment: She’s ‘Home & Healing’

Wendy Williams, 58, is “healing” after spending two months in a rehab. The talk show host has been getting treatment and is ready to move “forward” with her life now that she completed what she set out to complete, according to Page Six. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Wendy’s rep, Shawn Zanotti, said in a statement given to the outlet.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” he added before he sent a message from Wendy to her fans. “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever,” the message read.

Wendy’s reported release from rehab comes one month after Shawn told HollywoodLife that she was in the facility for “overall health issues” she was trying to manage. “Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues.” Shawn said in a Sept. press release. “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast.”

“Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world,” he added. “We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Wendy’s health issues over the past few years caused her to step away from her popular talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, in 2021. She’s previously confirmed that some of the issues include Graves’ disease and lymphedema. She fainted on her show in 2017 and seemed to struggle with more health issues since then, but has been open about certain ones on and off over the years.

One of the struggles Wendy opened up about in the past was her struggles with substance abuse. She has checked into sober-living facilities before and talked about it on her show. She also talked about the painful divorce she went through with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, in 2020. She accused him of cheating on her and fathering a child with another woman in 2019.