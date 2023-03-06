Olivia Munn Is All Smiles In Bikini On The Beach With Son, 1, & John Mulaney: Photo

Olivia Munn seemed to be having a fabulous time while on vacation with her boyfriend, John Mulaney, and their one-year-old son, Malcolm. The 42-year-old posted a photo of the family on the beach and she was smiling from ear to ear while wearing a brown string bikini.

In the photo, which Olivia captioned, “Sandy,” Olivia sat cross-legged on the sandy beach while Malcolm sat in her lap. Olivia wore a tiny brown string bikini with a triangle top, matching side-tie bottoms with a diamond necklace, and oversized black Ray-Ban sunglasses. Malcolm looked adorable in a red and white striped collared onesie while posing with his mouth open. Meanwhile, John was pictured from the side trying to give Malcolm some water from a glass bottle.

Olivia is always posting adorable photos and videos of her son on social media and aside from this picture, she recently posted a photo of them sitting on the floor with the caption, “We’re preparing for Amazing Race Season 35.” In the photo, Olivia wore the same exact bikini but this time she covered up her bottom with a pair of high-rise, light-wash denim shorts.

In the picture, Olivia’s dark hair was down and pin-straight, while parted to the side and Malcolm, looked adorable in a white and gray rash guard with a matching sunhat. They were surrounded by toys as Malcolm looked into the camera and Olivia smiled at the camera with no makeup on.

Olivia and John were first romantically linked back in 2021 after he split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. After that, John was a special guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021, when he revealed he and Olivia were expecting a baby together. “We’re having a baby together,” he said. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news. I’m gonna be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.” The couple then gave birth to their adorable son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November 2021.