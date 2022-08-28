John Mulaney Marks 40th Birthday With Olivia Munn & Adorable Son Malcolm, 9 mos.: Photos

John Mulaney turned 40 and he rang in the big day with his adorable baby son Malcolm! The Saturday Night Live alum, who welcomed the 9-month-old boy with Olivia Munn, took to his Instagram on Saturday (August 27) to share a photo of himself sitting on stage after one of his stand up shows and holding Malcolm on his lap. “There is truly no better way to turn 40,” the proud papa/birthday boy wrote alongside the sweet snap.

John and Olivia were first linked in 2021 only days after the actor had split with his wife Anna Marie Tendler, which was a month after he had left rehab for substance use disorder. While John did not release a statement at the time, his estranged wife did. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna Marie said. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

While the news of John and Olivia’s romance brought a mix of responses, Olivia said she wouldn’t address the speculative chatter. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in November of that year, Olivia said she avoided criticisms so not to “feed into a narrative that’s just not true.” She added, “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way. They think they know our relationship so well, when in reality, they don’t.”

Then in September 2021, during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, John tells the host he and Olivia are pregnant. “We’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news,” John revealed. “I’m gonna be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.”

In November 2021, Oliva and john welcomed a baby boy. They officially announced his arrival a month later on Christmas Eve via Instagram, letting fans in on the little tyke’s name as well. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo and wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”