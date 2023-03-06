Jennifer Garner & Son Samuel, 11, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Cute Photo

Jennifer Garner, 50, bonded with her son Samuel Affleck, 11, at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday, March 5. The mother-son duo sat front row next to the court and watched the epic basketball game between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena. Jennifer was so enthusiastic about the game and cheered along as she watched the Lakers win by a score of 113-105.

Jennifer and Samuel both wore blue to the game. The Party Down star’s fashionable outfit included a blue sweater, black jeans, and black boots. Jennifer also wore some jewelry including a gold necklace and bracelet and a black watch. Samuel opted to wear a dark blue Stephen Curry sweatshirt with light blue jeans and sneakers. After the game, Jennifer signed some autographs for fans while she was leaving with Samuel, according to the Daily Mail.

Jennifer shares Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50, who is also the father of her daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14. All three kids were involved in Ben’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez, 53, last year. Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel joined J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme to walk the “Jenny from the Block” singer down the aisle. Prior to the wedding, HollywoodLife learned that Jennifer Garner was invited to her ex-husband’s nuptials in Georgia, but she couldn’t attend because of a prior engagement.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for,” the source added.

Jennifer has not publicly commented on Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, but there’s plenty reason to believe that she wants only the best for them.