Ryan Hansen Admits Lizzy Caplan’s Absence From ‘Party Down’ Revival Was ‘A Massive Bummer’ (Exclusive)

Ryan Hansen was just as disappointed as fans were when he learned that his former Party Down co-star Lizzy Caplan wasn’t returning for the highly-anticipated revival. “It was a massive bummer,” Ryan, 41, said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a joint interview with his co-star Martin Starr, ahead of the Starz sitcom’s February 24 return.

“Lizzy has been such a champion for this show and has always wanted to get us all back together,” Ryan also said. “So the fact that the scheduling didn’t work out was a massive, massive poopoo bummer.”

The new season of Part Down features six episodes and takes place 13 years after the original series ended. Ryan’s reunited on the show with his co-stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, and Megan Mullally, and they’re joined by newcomers Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoe Chao. The possibility of Party Down returning seemed like a long shot to so many, including Ryan, who truly never though he’d get another chance to play Kyle Bradway.

“I know we always wanted to, and that was our big fantasy as friends and cast mates,” Ryan said about his years-long hopes for a Party Down revival. “We were like, ‘When can we do it? When are we gonna do it?’ There’s been attempts before and it just hasn’t really happened.”

Ryan added, “So I didn’t think it was actually gonna happen, because it’s been so long, and when we got the call that it was we were all ecstatic and texting each other. It’s just the greatest.” Season 3 of Party Down premieres Friday, Feb. 24 on Starz. New episodes will drop weekly.