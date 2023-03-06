Hayden Panettiere Reveals She Had A Breast Reduction: My Body ‘Didn’t Feel Like It Belonged To Me’

Hayden Panettiere, 33, got a breast reduction in November 2022, and she finally told the world about it in her new interview with Women’s Health magazine. “My body still didn’t feel like it belonged to me,” the Heroes star shared in the interview, published March 6. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with somebody who wants to tweak something if it makes them feel more confident,” Hayden added. “That’s all I have to say about it. My confidence is back.”

Hayden further gushed about her body in her Women’s Health Body Scan video. “What I love most about my body is what it’s been through. It’s served me well,” she said. “It’s been through childbirth. It’s been through everything with me, to remind me where I’ve been and what I’ve been through.”

The Nashville star also talked about her C-section from when she gave birth to her daughter Kaya, 8, in 2014. “It’s a long story, but I lived through it. So it reminds me of where I’ve been and the beautiful creation that I made – my little girl,” Hayden said.

Hayden, who is making her return to acting in Scream 6, looked beyond gorgeous in the photos for her Women’s Health interview. She appeared on the April cover in a brown and black striped Cynthia Rowley turtleneck top and high-rise black Moeva bikini bottoms with a cutout on the side. In another photo from the shoot, Hayden wore a white oversized Matteau button-down shirt, and no pants, as she posed on the beach.

Also in the interview, Hayden confirmed that she’s in therapy now after struggling with substance abuse and postpartum depression. “A big part of my therapy has been living in forgiveness,” she told the publication. “A step in the 12-step program is making amends. If somebody wants to be a good person and to be the best version of themselves, they can choose to do that.”