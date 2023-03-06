Hayden Panettiere Reveals She Had A Breast Reduction: My Body ‘Didn’t Feel Like It Belonged To Me’

In a new interview, Hayden Panettiere revealed that she decided to 'tweak' her body in 2022 so she could 'feel more confident.'

March 6, 2023 2:51PM EST
Hayden Panettiere
Actor Hayden Panettiere participates in a BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television series "Nashville" at AOL Studios, in New York. The series, which switched from ABC to CMT, will premiere on Thursday night BUILD Speaker Series: Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten, New York, USA - 5 Jan 2017
Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of "Blonde,", at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Blonde", Los Angeles, United States - 13 Sep 2022
Hayden Panettiere and Paula Abdul attend a 'Cooking with Paris' Special Screening Event to Celebrate Paris Hilton's New Netflix Show 'Cooking with Paris' Special Screening Event to Celebrate Paris Hilton's New Netflix Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Aug 2021
Image Credit: Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health

Hayden Panettiere, 33, got a breast reduction in November 2022, and she finally told the world about it in her new interview with Women’s Health magazine. “My body still didn’t feel like it belonged to me,” the Heroes star shared in the interview, published March 6. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with somebody who wants to tweak something if it makes them feel more confident,” Hayden added. “That’s all I have to say about it. My confidence is back.”

Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere for ‘Women’s Health’ (Photo: Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health)

Hayden further gushed about her body in her Women’s Health Body Scan video. “What I love most about my body is what it’s been through. It’s served me well,” she said. “It’s been through childbirth. It’s been through everything with me, to remind me where I’ve been and what I’ve been through.”

The Nashville star also talked about her C-section from when she gave birth to her daughter Kaya, 8, in 2014. “It’s a long story, but I lived through it. So it reminds me of where I’ve been and the beautiful creation that I made – my little girl,” Hayden said.

Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Hayden, who is making her return to acting in Scream 6, looked beyond gorgeous in the photos for her Women’s Health interview. She appeared on the April cover in a brown and black striped Cynthia Rowley turtleneck top and high-rise black Moeva bikini bottoms with a cutout on the side. In another photo from the shoot, Hayden wore a white oversized Matteau button-down shirt, and no pants, as she posed on the beach.

Also in the interview, Hayden confirmed that she’s in therapy now after struggling with substance abuse and postpartum depression. “A big part of my therapy has been living in forgiveness,” she told the publication. “A step in the 12-step program is making amends. If somebody wants to be a good person and to be the best version of themselves, they can choose to do that.”

