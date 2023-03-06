Hayden Panettiere Stuns In Striped High-Waisted Bikini For Sexy ‘Women’s Health’ Cover Shoot

Hayden Panettiere looked stunning in a striped black high-waisted bikini on the cover of 'Women's Health' magazine.

March 6, 2023
Hayden Panettiere
Image Credit: Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health

Hayden Panettiere just slayed the April cover of Women’s Health magazine when she showed off her incredible figure in a striped bikini. The 33-year-old looked fabulous on the cover wearing a brown and black striped Cynthia Rowley turtleneck top and high-rise black Moeva bikini bottoms with a cutout on the side.

Hayden Panettiere looked stunning on the cover of ‘Women’s Health’ magazine. (Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health)
Hayden Panettiere for the cover shoot of ‘Women’s Health’ magazine. (Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health)

Hayden’s top was extremely cropped, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on display and she styled the top with a pair of high-rise black bottoms with a cutout on one side and a silver medallion at her waist. She topped her look off with gorgeous glam, Soko earrings, a Pascale Monvoisin ring, and a Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry ring.

Hayden Panettiere for the cover shoot of ‘Women’s Health’ magazine. (Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health)

In another stunning photo from the shoot, Hayden rocked nothing but a crisp white oversized Matteau button-down shirt, opting out of any pants. She kept the entire shirt unbuttoned from the chest down and accessorized with rings from Retrouvaí and Soko. Another photo pictured Hayden sitting on the beach while wearing a fitted, sheer white and black striped, short-sleeve Zara shirt with a pair of black Fleur Du Mal bikini bottoms, black Hirotaka earrings, and an Aurélie Bidermann ring.

Hayden Panettiere for the cover shoot of ‘Women’s Health’ magazine. (Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health)

Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot was Hayden’s off-the-shoulder, knit brown fitted Alaïa bodysuit that she wore without any bottoms and accessorized with a pair of Brilliant Earth earrings. As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Hayden showed off her incredibly fit figure in a super cropped black and blue fuzzy Monse hoodie with a simple black Moeva bikini top, mid-rise black Cami and Jax bikini bottoms, gold Mejuri hoops, and a Soko ring.

Hayden Panettiere for the cover shoot of ‘Women’s Health’ magazine. (Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health)

Not only did Hayden look stunning in the photoshoot, but she also dished about her life and her body, admitting what she loves most about her body is “what it’s been through.” She explained, “It’s served me well. It’s been through childbirth. It’s been through everything with me, to remind me where I’ve been and what I’ve been through.”

