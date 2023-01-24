Hayden Panettiere Sizzles In White Bikini During Beach Photoshoot: Photos

Hayden Panettiere showed off her fabulous figure in a white bikini while posing for a photoshoot on the beach in Malibu.

January 24, 2023
Hayden Panettiere
Image Credit: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere looked stunning when she posed in sexy swimsuits for a new photoshoot on the beach in Malibu on Jan. 23. The 33-year-old rocked a sexy white bikini while lounging on the rocks on the beach and her toned figure was on full display.

Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere. (MEGA)

Hayden rocked a tiny cream triangle bikini top that was super low-cut revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted bright white bikini bottoms and topped her look off with a see-through, white crochet knit cardigan. In another photo from the shoot, Hayden donned a tight tan one-piece swimsuit with a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps.

As for Hayden’s glam, she had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in waves that were loosely braided while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together. Hayden posted a photo with her friends to her Instagram from the shoot writing, “Two people I treasure more than words can say.” In the photo, Hayden covered up with a furry white sheepskin coat, keeping the front open revealing major cleavage.

When Hayden isn’t showing off her figure in sexy bikinis, she is usually dressed down and just recently she look cozy when she wore a pair of gray sweatpants with a bright tie-dye Aviator Nation Hand Dyed Light Weight Zip Hoodie and a pair of 2018 Nike Air Jordan 3 III Retro Mocha sneakers. Aside from this look, she wore something similar when she was at the airport rocking a pair of black Aviator Nation Bolt Sweatpants with a tie-dye Aviator Nation Ninja Pullover Hoodie, Air Jordan 1 Mid Se Sneakers, and a pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

