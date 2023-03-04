Ben Affleck Takes Samuel, 10, For Ride In Vintage Green Bronco: Photos

Ben Affleck proved a super dad once again, as he treated his son Samuel, 10, to a spin around the block in his classic car! The Oscar-winning producer, 50, held a slight smile while driving his pristine, vintage Ford Bronco in his neighborhood of Brentwood on Saturday, March 4. Ben’s mini-me, Sam, whom the actor shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, looked adorable sitting in the passenger seat.

The outing came after Ben and Sam hit up the NBA All-Star game in February, where they sat courtside near comedian Chris Tucker. It also followed a family jaunt in Ben’s Bronco a week the big game, when the father/son duo were joined by Ben’s new wife Jennifer Lopez, and Sam’s new stepsiblings, twins Max and Emme, 14, whom JLo shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. It was unclear if Sam’s sisters, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, whom Ben also shares with Garner, were part of the joy ride.

The blended family have been getting in their fill of bonding sessions as Jlo recently revealed they all moved in together! During her promotional tour for her new romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, the star stopped by the TODAY show on Jan. 16 to dish on the big move, which came 6 months after the couple’s big wedding! “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” JLo said. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

Ben and JLo’s union has been 20 years in the making, as they first got engaged back in 2002. They were set to wed over Labor Day weekend in 2003, but called off the nuptials just days beforehand and ended up going their separate ways a year later. After Jennifer broke it off with Alex Rodriguez in 2021, she and Ben reconciled and Bennifer 2.0 rose from the ashes and the rest is history!