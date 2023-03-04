Ben Affleck Takes Samuel, 10, For Ride In Vintage Green Bronco: Photos

A few weeks after he bonded with son Samuel at the NBA All-Star game, Ben treated his boy to a spin in his classic truck back at their Brentwood home.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 4, 2023 5:23PM EST
View gallery
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Mar 2019
Santa Monica, - Happy mom Jennifer Garner gives her son Samuel a lift home after school in Santa Monica. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Busy dad Ben Affleck spends some time with his only boy, Samuel, while out running errands in Brentwood. Pictured: Samuel Affleck, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck proved a super dad once again, as he treated his son Samuel, 10, to a spin around the block in his classic car! The Oscar-winning producer, 50, held a slight smile while driving his pristine, vintage Ford Bronco in his neighborhood of Brentwood on Saturday, March 4. Ben’s mini-me, Sam, whom the actor shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, looked adorable sitting in the passenger seat.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel hit the road in March 2023. (LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID)

The outing came after Ben and Sam hit up the NBA All-Star game in February, where they sat courtside near comedian Chris Tucker. It also followed a family jaunt in Ben’s Bronco a week the big game, when the father/son duo were joined by Ben’s new wife Jennifer Lopez, and Sam’s new stepsiblings, twins Max and Emme, 14, whom JLo shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. It was unclear if Sam’s sisters, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, whom Ben also shares with Garner, were part of the joy ride.

The blended family have been getting in their fill of bonding sessions as Jlo recently revealed they all moved in together! During her promotional tour for her new romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, the star stopped by the TODAY show on Jan. 16 to dish on the big move, which came 6 months after the couple’s big wedding! “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” JLo said. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

Ben Affleck was spotted in his classic Bronco in March 2023 in Los Angeles. (LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID)

Ben and JLo’s union has been 20 years in the making, as they first got engaged back in 2002. They were set to wed over Labor Day weekend in 2003, but called off the nuptials just days beforehand and ended up going their separate ways a year later. After Jennifer broke it off with Alex Rodriguez in 2021, she and Ben reconciled and Bennifer 2.0 rose from the ashes and the rest is history!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad