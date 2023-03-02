Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Have Date Night At ‘Palm Trees & Power Lines’ Premiere: Photo

Josh Duhamel wore a fairly casual outfit to the 'Palm Trees & Power Lines' premiere, which he attended with his gorgeous wife, Audra Mari.

March 2, 2023 9:30AM EST
Brentwood, CA - Actor, Josh Duhamel dons an edgy look while leaving with a date for a party in Brentwood.Pictured: Josh DuhamelBACKGRID USA 7 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: General GuanYu / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bryan Greenberg, Jamie Chung, Tara Ahamed Tucker and Jonathan Tucker arriving to the ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Premiere at London Hotel on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, CA. © Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com. 01 Mar 2023 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA949732_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" Broadimage Entertainment Los Angeles 1+ (310) 301-1027 New York 1+ (646) 827-9134 ig:@broadimage.com sales@broadimage.com http://www.broadimage.com. 18 Jan 2023 Pictured: Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel. Photo credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA934110_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Josh Duhamel, 50, and Audra Mari, 29, enjoyed a red carpet date night in Los Angeles on March 1, nearly six months after they tied the knot. The happy couple attended the Palm Trees and Power Lines premiere at the London West Hollywood Hotel, where they posed for photos together on the carpet. Josh wrapped his arm around his wife and seemed so smitten with her. Audra, looking gorgeous as always, smiled while enjoying quality time with her movie star husband.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari (Photo: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

Josh dressed pretty casual for the red carpet event. The When In Rome star wore a black leather biker jacket with a grey T-shirt and a pair of black jeans, which matched his lace leather shoes. Meanwhile, Audra stunned in a beige-colored denim boiler suit with a matching belt. The former Miss USA contestant also rocked a pair of black heels that gave her some height as she posed next to Josh.

Since their wedding, Josh and Audra have stepped out for a few Hollywood events, including the Shotgun Wedding premiere in January. Josh celebrated the premiere of his and Jennifer Lopez‘s rom-com with his wife, who wore a magnificent black gown with a mini train to the event. Josh, who was dressed in a light black suit with a grey tie, lovingly embraced Audra on the carpet, as everyone else who was there got to witness how much those two really love each other.

Josh and Audra officially became husband and wife on September 10, 2022. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged and they wed in Josh’s hometown of North Dakota. The pair made their red carpet debut as a married couple almost two weeks after the wedding at the LA premiere of Bandit. As fans may remember, Josh was actually previously married to Fergie, 47. The exes are still on good terms as they continue to co-parent their 9-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel.

