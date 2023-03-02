Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Have Date Night At ‘Palm Trees & Power Lines’ Premiere: Photo

Josh Duhamel, 50, and Audra Mari, 29, enjoyed a red carpet date night in Los Angeles on March 1, nearly six months after they tied the knot. The happy couple attended the Palm Trees and Power Lines premiere at the London West Hollywood Hotel, where they posed for photos together on the carpet. Josh wrapped his arm around his wife and seemed so smitten with her. Audra, looking gorgeous as always, smiled while enjoying quality time with her movie star husband.

Josh dressed pretty casual for the red carpet event. The When In Rome star wore a black leather biker jacket with a grey T-shirt and a pair of black jeans, which matched his lace leather shoes. Meanwhile, Audra stunned in a beige-colored denim boiler suit with a matching belt. The former Miss USA contestant also rocked a pair of black heels that gave her some height as she posed next to Josh.

Since their wedding, Josh and Audra have stepped out for a few Hollywood events, including the Shotgun Wedding premiere in January. Josh celebrated the premiere of his and Jennifer Lopez‘s rom-com with his wife, who wore a magnificent black gown with a mini train to the event. Josh, who was dressed in a light black suit with a grey tie, lovingly embraced Audra on the carpet, as everyone else who was there got to witness how much those two really love each other.

Josh and Audra officially became husband and wife on September 10, 2022. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged and they wed in Josh’s hometown of North Dakota. The pair made their red carpet debut as a married couple almost two weeks after the wedding at the LA premiere of Bandit. As fans may remember, Josh was actually previously married to Fergie, 47. The exes are still on good terms as they continue to co-parent their 9-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel.