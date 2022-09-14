Josh Duhamel Hospitalized Just Hours Before Wedding To Audra Mari: ‘Cue The Cortisone Shot’

Wedding emergency! Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari had the picture-perfect wedding this September, but a medical emergency almost stopped the Transformers star, 49, from being able to walk down the aisle. Former Miss World America Audra, 29, revealed how a little too much pre-nuptial celebrating lead the duo to the hospital as she recounted their dream wedding with Vogue Australia.

It seems Josh had too much fun dancing ahead of the wedding and ended up throwing his back out by “pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus,” according to Audra. While she wasn’t sure what hurt him, she remembers moves like “an attempted pop ‘n’ lock” or a “vigorous body roll.”

The next morning Josh found himself in agony. But the couple took things in stride, heading to the hospital before the festivities. Audra joked, “Cue the cortisone shot, and let’s get married!”

The wedding was truly a sight to behold. The duo, both North Dakota natives, knew that they wanted to tie the knot in Fargo. Audra explained, “It was the most important thing for us. Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world.”

During the ceremony, Josh was dapper as can be in a tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. He went old school with a white bowtie and coattails. Meanwhile, the bride was breathtaking in a gown by designer Leah Da Gloria.

The intimate event was limited to close family and friends. As Audra explained, “It was really important to us to have the day anchored around our families, good music, good food, and good drinks. So as important as the style was, it really all came down to making sure our friends and family had the best time and felt the love.”