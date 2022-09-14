Josh Duhamel Hospitalized Just Hours Before Wedding To Audra Mari: ‘Cue The Cortisone Shot’

The actor almost wasn't able to walk down the aisle. A trip to the ER fixed him up, however.

By:
September 14, 2022 2:57PM EDT
Josh Duhamel
View gallery
Brentwood, CA - Actor, Josh Duhamel dons an edgy look while leaving with a date for a party in Brentwood.Pictured: Josh DuhamelBACKGRID USA 7 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: General GuanYu / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk hand in hand as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751257_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk hand in hand as they dine at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 03 Feb 2021 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA730745_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Wedding emergency! Josh Duhamel  and Audra Mari had the picture-perfect wedding this September, but a medical emergency almost stopped the  Transformers star, 49, from being able to walk down the aisle. Former Miss World America Audra, 29,  revealed how a little too much pre-nuptial celebrating lead the duo to the hospital as she recounted their dream wedding with Vogue Australia.

It seems Josh had too much fun dancing ahead of the wedding and ended up throwing his back out by “pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus,” according to Audra. While she wasn’t sure what hurt him, she remembers moves like “an attempted pop ‘n’ lock” or a “vigorous body roll.”

Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel had to visit the ER ahead of his wedding to Audra Mari. Luckily, a cortisone shot saved the day. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The next morning Josh found himself in agony. But the couple took things in stride, heading to the hospital before the festivities. Audra joked, “Cue the cortisone shot, and let’s get married!”

The wedding was truly a sight to behold. The duo, both North Dakota natives, knew that they wanted to tie the knot in Fargo. Audra explained, “It was the most important thing for us. Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world.”

Josh Duhamel
The couple both knew they wanted to get hitched in Fargo, North Dakota. They are both from the state. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

During the ceremony, Josh was dapper as can be in a tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. He went old school with a white bowtie and coattails. Meanwhile, the bride was breathtaking in a gown by designer Leah Da Gloria.

The intimate event was limited to close family and friends. As Audra explained, “It was really important to us to have the day anchored around our families, good music, good food, and good drinks. So as important as the style was, it really all came down to making sure our friends and family had the best time and felt the love.”

More From Our Partners

ad