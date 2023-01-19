Josh Duhamel Cozies Up To New Wife Audra Mari As She Supports Him At ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Josh Duhamel, 50, had his wife Audra Mari, 29, by his side at the Shotgun Wedding premiere on January 18. The newly-married couple cozied up to each other as they smiled for photos at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Josh, who stars in the rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge, placed his arm on his gorgeous wife’s back, as Audra cuddled up next to the handsome actor.

Josh wore a classic light black suit with a grey tie and button-up shirt to the premiere. He matched his suit with a black belt and black dress shoes. Audra stunned in a magnificent black gown with a mini train that followed her on the carpet. The model’s dress, which had silver shoulder designs, fitted her skinny body perfectly. Audra styled her dark brunette hair in a neat bun, though she did leave some strands of hair dangling on the side of her face.

Josh and Audra have been basking in newlywed bliss since they became husband and wife on September 10, 2022. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged and they wed in Josh’s hometown of North Dakota. The pair made their red carpet debut as a married couple almost two weeks after the wedding at the LA premiere of Bandit. Josh wore a black suit while Audra rocked a black mini dress.

Audra is Josh’s second wife. The Transformers: The Last Knight actor was previously married to Fergie, 47, for a decade and they welcomed a son, Axl, in 2013. After Josh and Audra’s wedding, a source told HollywoodLife that Fergie “is happy” for her ex-husband and his new bride. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman,” the insider also said.