Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan Get Wrapped Up In A Crazy Affair In ‘Fatal Attraction’ Teaser

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are putting a volatile spin on the iconic love story from Fatal Attraction. In Paramount+’s upcoming miniseries, based on the classic 1980’s thriller, Lizzy and Joshua engage in a wild affair that takes a dangerous turn. The teaser trailer released March 1 shows Lizzy’s Alex Forrest flirting with Joshua’s Dan Gallagher in an elevator, as they begin a weekend affair amidst Dan’s marriage to Amanda Peet‘s Beth. Just like the original film, Alex becomes obsessed with Dan and starts stalking him.

In the teaser trailer, Dan and Alex are in an elevator, when she asks him if he’s ever pushed the red button. She leans in close to kiss him, kicking off their affair that becomes obsessive on Alex’s end. Later on, Dan comes home and is surprised to find Alex there talking to his wife. Beth, not knowing about the affair, introduces them. But Alex isn’t interested in playing coy with the couple. “No, I know him already,” she says.

Paramount also released official longline for the Fatal Attraction miniseries. It reads, “A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman also star in the eight-episode series, which premieres Sunday, April 30. It’s based on the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas as Dan and Glenn Close as Alex. The film grossed over $320 million and was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Adrian Lyne.