Bette Midler, 77, Admits To Having Work Done On Her Face: ‘I’ve Had Some Tailoring Done’

Bette Midler doesn’t look like she’s aged a day and the 77-year-old revealed that she has had work done on her face. The Hocus Pocsu actress was at the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, when she gave a speech detailing her plastic surgery.

According to Page Six, Bette gave a speech when she accepted the Distinguished Collaborator Award saying that she got “some tailoring” done to her face. She continued, “Time has a way of smoothing everything out. I’ve been at it for close to 60 years…and I do look fabulous, I know. I’ve had some tailoring done on my face.”

Speaking about plastic surgery is nothing new for Bette, who admitted to Extra in an interview in 2009, “Doesn’t everybody consider it?” she said about plastic surgery. She continued, “When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think.”

Not only did Bette give an amazing speech, but she also looked just as amazing on the red carpet. Bette wore a fitted black gown that highlighted her svelte frame while the front was covered in dazzling jewels.

The short-sleeve gown featured a high neck and a straight skirt, and she accessorized with red patent leather heels, dangling diamond earrings and bracelets, and a silver clutch. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair up in her signature bouffant while neutral makeup including a matte nude lip tied her look together.