Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seen Leaving Milan With Son, 9 Months, Ahead Of Baby No. 2

Rihanna was all bundled up when she, A$AP Rocky, and their 9-month-old son rolled up to Milan’s Linate Prime Milan Airport on Monday (Feb. 27). Rih, 35, and Rocky, 34, were in the Italian city for Milan Fashion Week, but seemed like they were ready to head back home. Rihanna dressed in a bulky leather coat with a plush gray hoodie, matching the coffee cup she held while walking into the airport. A pair of sunglasses shielded her eyes from the paparazzi, and she carried a chic green bag as she walked in.

Rocky was on baby duty as he walked into the airport carrying his and Rihanna’s young son. He sported a black jacket with white details, a pair of shades, and what can only be described as “funky funny shoes.” The kicks were not so much Crocs but yellow Frog-faced shoes that might challenge the MSCHF Big Red Boots for the most out-there footwear of the year.

So ends Rocky and Rihanna’s time at Milan Fashion Week. On Friday (Feb. 24), Rocky attended the Gucci show wearing an oversized pinstripe suit jacket paired with what appeared to be a floor-length skirt and black square-toed boots with gold toe embellishments. Other stars at the event included Dakota Johnson (who wore a sheer bodysuit) and Halle Bailey. While Rihanna wasn’t photographed at the Gucci show, she reunited with Rocky for dinner at the Langosteria Bistrot later in the day. The “Work” singer wore a silky, light-orange dress showing the growing baby bump she debuted during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

It’s been a fashionable month for Rihanna. Not only did she return to music with her Halftime show, but she also appeared on the cover of British Vogue alongside Rocky and their son. Rihanna had previously been very protective of concealing her son’s face, and she explained the decision in the magazine’s interview. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this,” she said. “We’ve been protecting him thus far, and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

Rihanna also confirmed what some suspected: that she didn’t know she was pregnant when she took the Super Bowl gig. “What the heck [was] I thinking?” she told British Vogue. “But you’re geeked on a challenge like that because you know what your body just did. You feel this sense of ‘Nothing is impossible.’ [When the news was announced] it was almost like an out-of-body experience. I have not been on stage in seven years. Seven years! From zero to Super Bowl? That’s mental!”