Dakota Johnson Stuns In Sheer Top & Mini Skirt At Milan Fashion Week

Dakota Johnson is looking good at Milan Fashion Week! The 33-year-old actress looked confident and sexy in a sheer tulle bodysuit by Gucci that retails for $1,100 ahead of Gucci’s runway show on Friday, Feb. 24. She donned the gorgeous bodysuit with a black jacquard mini skirt and matching blazer that was left open to tease the barely-there top underneath. The stunning Fifty Shades of Gray actress completed her attention-demanding look with black sheer tights and knee-high black boots.

Dakota accessorized with simple silver jewelry and a white necklace with spherical beads evenly spaced around the chain. Her smokey eyes and muted red lips added another sense of sultriness. The edginess of the outfit was amplified by the studded black bag Dakota carried around with her, which featured a green strap. Her signature brunette hair beautifully cascaded in a light wave down her blazer.

The Cha Cha Real Smooth actress made headlines in Dec. 2022 for swapping out her brunette locks for a platinum blonde look. She debuted the look while filming an upcoming movie called Daddio, which also stars Sean Penn. The star looked almost unrecognizable with the bright ‘do, which she was photographed with styled in a half-up, half-down look, but her undyed brown eyebrows gave her away.

Dakota became an ambassador for Gucci in 2017 and revealed that she and Gucci’s former creative director Alessandro Michele have a close relationship in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. “We talk a lot, we text. I don’t feel he’s elsewhere when I speak to him, which I feel most of the time when I speak to people that work in fashion,” she noted.

Earlier this year, the third generation actress raved about the $2,950 Jackie 1961 purse by the Italian fashion house. “The Jackie is the perfect bag,” she told British Vogue. “It’s a great size and is so chic.” During the same interview, she revealed vintage fashion has a special place in her heart. “I’ve always romanticized ’70s fashion. The shapes, lines, colors and patterns. But also the vibe of the people wearing the clothes,” she said.

Being in touch with the most well-known brands and having an eye for fashion is just part of how Dakota always looks chic and effortless, as she also manifests her stunning wardrobe with mood boards. “I love mood boards. I use them for clothing, for emotional, and meals,” she revealed in a march 2021 YouTube video. Sign us up!