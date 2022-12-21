Dakota Johnson Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover On Movie Set: Before & After Photos

Movie makeover! Dakota Johnson is changing things up for her latest role, going fully blonde for her upcoming film Daddio. The third-generation actress, 35, debuted a blonde, shoulder-skimming bob while shooting scenes in New Jersey on Dec. 20, 2022.

The look was a stark difference from Dakota’s usual brunette, making her look almost unrecognizable. The Fifty Shades Of Grey star had butter-blonde hair which fell down to her shoulders and had two chunky pieces framing her face. Her eyebrows were still strong and dark, and she went for a natural makeup look while cameras rolled.

The star braced for the cold, bundling up in a tight leather jacket and thick black pants. Around her neck was a blue and brown plaid scarf and she rocked classic Doc Marten combat boots. Appearing at the end of a long journey, Dakota’s character lugged around a big, red, leather hobo bag, and chrome suitcase completed her look.

Not pictured was co-star Sean Penn. The film, which features just a two-person cast, is about a woman’s cab ride from JFK and her poignant conversation with the taxi driver.

The film, which is director Christy Hall’s debut, was first floated back in 2017 but didn’t start shooting in late November, according to Showbiz411. Initially, Daisy Ridley was cast in Dakota’s role, per Collider, but a cast change-up was announced in June 2021 via Deadline.

Miss Johnson is wrapping up a big year, which already included three movie releases. This year, she appeared in the rom-com Cha Cha Real Smooth, the dramedy Am I Okay? and an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

Beyond that, Dakota is priming herself for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s set to play the Spider-Man character Madame Web in a stand-alone film, set for release in 2024. Madame Web is also set to feature Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Mike Epps.

Fans got a first look at the character during a shoot back in June 2022, seen above. In it, the actress rocked a long read leather trench coat while hopping out of a cab. Can’t wait for her to weave her web!