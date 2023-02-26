Zendaya Sizzles In White Prada Bikini Top & Plunging Versace Gown For 2 Looks At NAACP Awards

Zendaya took her fashionista status to the next level at the 2023 NAACP Awards. The Emmy-winning actress decided to turn up the heat in Pasadena on Saturday, Feb. 25, as she rocked not one, but two, stunning ensembles for the annual event. Looking every inch the superstar, Zendaya changed into a bikini-top Prada number after stealing the spotlight in a plunging vintage Versace gown.

The first look had the Euphoria star stop the presses in a lime green and black strapless dress from the Italian label. She paired it with only a single diamond bracelet, allowing her au natural decolletage to take center stage. Jaws were later dropped as Zendaya came out in a star-design bra top and matching skirt created by Prada, and it looked like it was made specifically for the American beauty.

Not on hand to witness all her glory was her boyfriend Tom Holland, although they have been inseparable as of late. They even took their red-hot romance to France, as they were spotted taking in the sights of the famous Louvre museum in Paris in the fall. The outing came a few weeks after the couple celebrated her birthday by hitting the Big Apple for some fun dates. A week before, the couple were zipping around on scooters to take in the sights of Budapest.

Zendaya and Tom have mostly kept their budding romance to themselves ever since rumors of a relationship simmered when they first co-starred in the Spider-Man franchise together back in 2017. The couple avoided adding fuel to the fire for years. That is, until they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July 2021, causing fans to freak out over the undeniable proof! It was quite a delightful surprise to the stans

Once the photo surfaced, it was obvious something had been developing between the pair for quite some time. Exactly how long is still a mystery, though, as the couple remain tight-lipped on the subject. Fans still get little snippets of their love affair here and there, though, with Tom leaving flirty comments on Zendaya’s social media, while she gushes about him in interviews. She even revealed Tom visited her on the set of Euphoria “at least 30 times this season” in a recent interview. “He supported me through the whole season,” she explained.