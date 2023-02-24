Britney Spears Twerks In Baby Pink Dress For Sexy New Video

Britney Spears made the best of a rainy day, as she slipped on a tiny baby pink dress and twerked her heart out! In a video posted Instagram on Friday, February 24, the “Toxic” songstress, 41, danced seductively 2003’s “The Hook Up” — the same song she danced to on February 23 in a black mini dress. Her new look consisted of a soft pink dress with silver chain details and a pair of black stiletto heels. Despite the heavy rain in Los Angeles, she appeared to be having a great time in her mansion, where she danced in front of some houseplants and a light setup. Brit wore her blonde hair down and flipped it around as she showed off her moves.

“I’ve always thought a baby pink dress would be lame honestly but with a tan it’s actually really pretty … although it’s been icy outside and most days you can’t go out !!!” she captioned the sexy clip. “There have been a few days I couldn’t help it and went to the garden !!! I look much younger with a tan but I dunno … a lot of people say it makes you look older … what do you guys think ??? Whatever you guys do stay inside !!! There is a huge storm out there !!!”

The Crossroads star‘s newest dance video comes amid frustration with her fans — she took to Instagram days earlier to tell them not to call the police if she deleted her account again. “So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram do not call the cops,” she implored her 41.7 million followers in the quirky video. Britney’s request is a result of a January 24 “wellness check” from local police after vigilant fans asked for law enforcement to check on her. She had once again deleted her Instagram — something the singer makes a regular habit of doing, so she argued it shouldn’t have raised any concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution they provided a wellness check and did not believe she was in any kind of harm or danger,” Captain Cameron Henderson confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. The mom of two returned to the social media platform just days later. “It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life,” she wrote to her fans in part.