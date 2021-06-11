Britney Spears Sizzles In Hot Pink Backless, Halter Swimsuit In New Summer Selfie – See Pic

The pop star posed in a fluorescent bathing suit, taking the opportunity to show her fans a rarely seen tattoo.

Britney Spears posted a photo of herself rocking a backless swimsuit on Instagram on June 11. But the 39-year-old pop star wasn’t just trying to draw attention to her bathing suit. The mom-of-two took the opportunity to share a rarely seen tattoo with her army of fans.

The blonde lifted up her hair to reveal the subtle Hebrew text that she has tattooed on her neck. “Hot pink makes my tan pop,” Britney wrote, before adding, “Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it !!!!!”

Devoted followers of Britney’s Instagram account will have spotted her wearing the hot pink swimsuit on June 8 in a video that she posted. In the clip the “Slave 4 U” singer danced away to the R&B classic “No Diggity” by Blackstreet.

In that video fans were able to see the bathing suit in full, including the deep plunging neckline. She also donned knee-high, high-heeled white boots and a fur jacket. “PINK is the new RED,” she captioned that Instagram post.

Britney – who is in the midst of a legal battle with her father Jamie Spears – is refusing to perform until he is removed as her conservator, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told a Los Angeles judge in November 2020. However, she shares footage of her at-home workouts and dance routines with her fans multiple times a week.

On June 11 she shared a video of her strutting in an animal print catsuit. “This is a different cat outfit,” she captioned the clip. “I bought three online and I like trying out these babies.”

Britney noted that the pink-tinged, partially see-through outfit has a “softer feel” than the first one she modeled for fans. The look appeared to be a hit with her boyfriend Sam Asghari who liked the post.