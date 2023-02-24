Ashley Benson Rocks Bikini & Packs On Hot PDA With Brandon Davis In Mexico: Photos

Ashley Benson sported a black bikini while on vacation with new boyfriend Brandon Davis. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, was seen kissing the oil heir, 43, as enjoyed their impromptu romantic getaway. Ashley paired her bikini top with a pair of cut off black daisy dukes and sunglasses, which she also wore as they approached a bar for a drink. The actress added a gold watch to her look, as well as sandals for the hot weather. Finally, she kept her signature blonde hair down and in a loose beach wave.

Brandon opted for a white t-shirt underneath a button down, paired with red swim trunks and a baseball cap. The grandson of Marvin Davis — once the owner of 20th Century Fox — sipped on what seemed to be an old fashion.

Ashley added a white t-shirt over her look as they sat down to eat at a table adorned with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. She appeared to be sitting on his lap as they locked lips in front of other diners, clearly comfortable with their romance.

The duo “have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” per a PEOPLE magazine report that ran on Friday, Feb. 3. The insider dished on the new couple shortly after they were spotted on a double date with her close friend, Julia Roberts‘ niece Emma Roberts and Emma’s boyfriend Cody John at a basketball game before also attending a birthday party that same evening. Ashley and Brandon were also seen on a sushi date in Los Angeles since, where they were spotted sharing a kiss.

Both have yet to publicly say anything about the relationship, however, Ashley has previously said she will be staying closet to the vest when it comes to commenting on her love life. “The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it,” she said to Cosmopolitan UK back in April 2021 when she also appeared on the cover. “People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don’t really know anything at all.”