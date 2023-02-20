Miley Cyrus Stretches Her Body As She Rocks A Tiny Red Bikini In Sexy New Photo

Miley Cyrus looked gorgeous and athletic in a barely-there red bikini...just ahead of her new album release!

Miley Cyrus can rock a bikini like nobody’s business! And the gorgeous singer, 30, didn’t hold back while promoting her upcoming album, either. In a pic posted to her verified Instagram account on February 20, Miley bared a whole lot of shiny skin (and a bunch of tattoos) in a tiny red bandeau style bikini. Kneeling on blue carpet and stretching out against a wood paneled backdrop, the super fit and blonde Miley looked ready for her very own “Endless Summer Vacation.” “I’m driving around town in a beat up old mercedes [sic], you think I’m crazy. You might be right,” she captioned the pic. Miley finished the post by teasing both the album’s name and its release date of March 10.

Miley’s 197 million followers on the platform weren’t shy about crowding into the comments thread to react to the sizzling look. Many, even after the release of breakup anthem “Flowers,” had one thing on their mind — full access to the music and track list. “Drop the track list,” wrote one fan alongside a heart emoji, while another commented, “I WANT THE ALBUM.” “Is it March 10 already?! can’t wait any longer,” remarked a third. The post was liked by high profile followers as well, including models Sailor Brinkley Cook and Hailey Bieber.

Miley’s had a big year so far. Her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus went their separate ways after nearly three decades of marriage in April of 2022; Miley hosted a New Year’s Eve special with godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, and of course, she’s finally dropping new music.

It’s no surprise that the former Disney Channel star is continuing to evolve in her career. In a 2021 interview, she explained why hard times don’t equal down time — not for anyone in the famous Cyrus family, anyway. When asked by Vogue what piece of advice was most memorable for her, she said, “It’s from my dad and it’s this: ‘A trying time is no time to quit trying.’”

